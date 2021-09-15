Poteet and West Mesquite both know the road to the playoffs is a difficult one to navigate in 13-5A.
There are several teams capable of making a run at the postseason and that group is led by Highland Park, the No. 1 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll.
If the Pirates and Wranglers are going to crack the top four, they will have to do so by coming from behind, as both sit at 0-2 after one week of district play.
Poteet has a successful pedigree to look back on, with 25 playoff appearances since 1990. The Pirates made back-to-back postseason appearances in 2018-2019, but missed out a year ago.
Poteet drew a tough opening assignment in the first week, dropping a 25-18, 25-10, 25-17 decision to North Forney on Friday and suffering a 25-20, 25-9, 25-18 sweep at the hands of Royse City on Tuesday.
The Wranglers have just two playoff appearances in program history, the last coming in 1993.
West Mesquite’s task might have been even tougher than Poteet’s this week, as they fell to Forney on Friday and fell to the No. 1 Scots on Tuesday in a 25-4, 25-11, 25-12 loss.
After one week of play, Highland Park, Forney and North Forney sit in a three-way tie for first place at 2-0, with Crandall and Royse City a game back at 1-1.
Either the Pirates or Wranglers will notch their first victory on Friday when the meet head-to-head at Poteet.
