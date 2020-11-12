POTEET VOLLEYBALL KYLAH HUNTER
Poteet and West Mesquite have been eliminated from playoff contention but they would still like to finish the season strong.

The Pirates gave playoff-bound Forney all it wanted on Tuesday, but the Jackrabbits were able to pull out a 25-9, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24 victory.

The Wranglers are still looking for their first district win after falling to Greenville in a 25-7, 25-13, 25-7 sweep.

District champion Highland Park (13-0) remained undefeated, but it was not easy, as they were pushed to five games before prevailing in a 22-25, 25-11, 23-25, 25-18, 15-6 victory over North Forney.

The Scots will look to complete their perfect district season when they play at Poteet (4-9) on Friday.

The Lions (11-2) will be the second seed, regardless what happens on Friday against North Forney (9-4).

The Falcons have a one-game lead over Forney (8-5) who plays at Royse City to close out the regular season.

West Mesquite finishes out the slate with a home date against Crandall. 

