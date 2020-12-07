Poteet (7-1, 8-3) bounced back from an early deficit to claim a 40-14 victory over Kimball on Friday to secure the second seed in the playoffs out of 6-5A Division II.
The Knights (6-2, 7-2) took advantage of an early turnover, as Brandon Epton Jr. scored on a 33-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.
The Pirates responded through the air, as Jaylon Police threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Marcel Jackson and a 36-yard scoring strike to D’shaud Turner to take a 14-7 lead.
Poteet kept it going, as Xzaveon Jeans had a 29-yard touchdown run and Police found Charles Bradley for a 31-yard score to push it to 27-7.
The Pirates put it away early in the fourth quarter with a pair of big plays, as Jeans busted loose for a 46-yard touchdown run and Jakobey Kahey picked off a pass and took it back 90 yards to the end zone to make it 40-7.
Hillcrest (5-3, 6-4) secured the final playoff berth with a 56-28 victory over Spruce (3-5, 3-6) on Friday.
Panthers running back Nasir Reynolds had a huge night, scoring on touchdown runs of 6, 7, 24 and 49 yards.
Quarterback Carter Sido completed only five passes, but four of them went for touchdowns—two to Reggie Williams and one each to Shannon Cruse and Jakobi Hardy.
That offset a big night for Timberwolves running back Shawn Hodge, who rushed for 199 yards and a touchdown.
Conrad (2-6, 3-7) closed the season on a high note with a 24-9 victory over Adamson. The three victories for the Chargers is the most they have had in a season since winning six back in 2011.
Quarterback Malik Brown threw a pair of touchdown passes to Zaiveon Bryant and Curvondrick Scott added a pair of scores on the ground to pace Conrad, while Lindsey Hodge found the end zone for Adamson’s lone score.
As the second seed, Poteet earns the right to host a playoff game and will take on Everman (4-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
District champion South Oak Cliff (8-2) will meet Arlington Seguin (4-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kincaide Stadium. Kimball hits the road to take on Mansfield Timberview (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Newsom Stadium, while Hillcrest draws Aledo (7-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bearcat Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.