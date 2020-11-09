A week after suffering its first district loss, Poteet had a chance to rest and regroup this past week with its bye.
The Pirates were not the only 6-5A Division II team on the sidelines, as two of the four scheduled games were ruled a forfeit.
South Oak Cliff remained undefeated in district with a 55-0 rout of Conrad on Thursday.
The Bears got three touchdown passes from Kevin Henry-Jennings and Netori Davis, Kameron Fields and KeAndra Hollywood each rushed for scores.
The South Oak Cliff defense, meanwhile, held the Chargers to minus-4 total yards and outside of the Poteet game, they have allowed three points in their other three district games.
In a game that could have huge playoff implications down the road, Hillcrest surged late to post a 57-38 victory over Seagoville.
Panther quarterback Carter Sido completed only six passes, but four went for touchdowns to four different receivers and Nasir Reynolds rushed for 151 yards and a pair of scores.
That helped offset a big night by Tyvonne Jeffrie, who rushed for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Dragons.
South Oak Cliff (4-0, 4-1) is tied for first place with Kimball (4-0, 4-1), who won its game against Thomas Jefferson via forfeit.
Poteet (3-1, 4-3) is alone in third place, and while Hillcrest (2-2, 3-3) is still a half-game behind Seagoville (3-2, 5-2), they have the all-important tiebreaker.
The Bears and Knights will look to remain undefeated against Seagoville and Spruce, respectively, while the Pirates return to action to host Conrad.
The other scheduled game has already been ruled a forfeit, with Hillcrest getting credit for a 17-0 win over Adamson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.