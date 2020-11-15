Coming off its bye, Poteet was a heavy favorite to defeat Conrad on Friday and the Pirates showed no signs of rust from the time off, racing to a 47-0 halftime lead and putting it in cruise control on their way to a 61-0 victory.
Poteet wasted little time, as Xzaveon Jeans scored on a 3-yard run and following a turnover, Jaylond Police got free for a 30-yard touchdown scamper to take a 14-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
The Pirates continued to strike quickly, as Demarques Taylor had a 40-yard touchdown run and Police added a 43-yard run to paydirt as the lead swelled to 27-0 at the end of the first quarter.
It was more of the same in the second, as Police hooked up with D’Shaud Turner on a 10-yard scoring strike and then found Eddie Hall for a 25-yard score.
Taylor added his second touchdown run of the half, this time on a 11-yard run, to push it to 47-0 at the break.
Poteet scaled back in the second half, but still managed to tack on a couple more scores, as Caden Page had a 7-yard touchdown run and Louis Martin broke a 79-yard run to the end zone to provide the final margin.
The Pirates (5-3) improve to 4-1 in 6-5A Division II and remain one game off the pace set by district co-leaders South Oak Cliff and Kimball.
The Bears had no problems on Thursday in a 67-7 rout of Seagoville as they improved to 5-0 in district.
Kevin Henry Jennings attempted only eight passes, but made the most of them, completing seven for 266 yards and five touchdowns, four of which went to Justyn Harrison. KeAndra Hollywood rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Kamerion Fields and Cam Davis added scores on the ground, while the defense held Seagoville to 95 yards.
The Knights kept pace at 5-0 with a 56-7 victory over Spruce. Keith Hargraves threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns and Brandon Epton, Jr. rushed for 172 yards and three scores on only nine carries as Kimball coasted to the win.
Hillcrest (3-2) moved into sole possession of fourth place without having to take the field as it was awarded a 17-0 forfeit victory over Adamson.
Poteet will look to continue its winning ways on Friday with a road date at Seagoville. South Oak Cliff is a heavy favorite when it faces Adamson and in perhaps the most intriguing game of the night, Hillcrest will try to rise into the upper tier of the district when it faces Kimball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.