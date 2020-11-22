Poteet has taken care of business in the game it is supposed to win this season and that was the case once again on Friday, as they scored 26 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 50-0 rout of Seagoville on Friday.
The Pirates improve to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in 6-5A Division II as they join South Oak Cliff and Kimball in the playoffs.
Poteet set the tone on the first play from scrimmage, as Jaylond Police hooked up with Kennan Puckett on a 63-yard touchdown to grab a 6-0 lead.
With the defense doing its part, the offense continued to put points on the board in the opening quarter.
The Pirates struck on their next drive when Police found Marcel Jackson for a 36-yard touchdown pass, Xzaveon Jeans scored on a 1-yard run and the special teams then got into the act, blocking a punt that Nicholas Deville recovered in the end zone to open a 26-0 lead.
Poteet kept it going in the second quarter, as Jeans scored on a 4-ayrd run and then caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Police to give them a 40-0 lead at halftime.
Demarques Taylor added a 43-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Matthew Duarte tacked on a 21-yard field goal to provide the final margin.
Kimball (6-1, 6-0) remained undefeated in district with a 35-7 win over Hillcrest.
The Knights did most of their damage on the ground, amassing 385 rushing yards, with Jermius Johnson scoring three times and Keith Hargraves adding a pair of touchdowns.
Kimball is tied for first place with South Oak Cliff (6-1, 6-0), who had a forfeit win over Adamson, and Spruce also won its game against Thomas Jefferson via forfeit.
Poteet was scheduled to meet Adamson on Friday, but that game has already been ruled a forfeit.
The big game this week takes place on Saturday in a battle of undefeated teams when South Oak Cliff and Kimball meet at Kincaide Stadium.
With three berths clinched, the race for the final playoff berth sees Hillcrest (3-4, 3-3) leading Seagoville (5-4, 3-4) and Spruce (3-5, 3-4) by a half-game for fourth place.
Hillcrest already has a win over Seagoville in its pocket and faces Spruce in the season finale next week in what could determine the final spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.