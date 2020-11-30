The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every high school football team in the state, but few more than District 6-5A Division II.
Three of the four scheduled games were ruled forfeits this past week, including Poteet’s game against Adamson, bringing the number of district forfeits to 11.
In the one game that was played, South Oak Cliff (7-1 overall, 7-0 in district) secured the 6-5A Division II championship and top seed in the playoffs with a 30-0 win over Kimball.
Kevin Henry-Jennings was an efficient 13-of-15 passing for 184 yard and a pair of touchdowns to Randy Reece, and Mikeviun Titus added a score on the ground.
The Bears defense held the Knights to 85 total yards and recorded a safety and the special teams got into the act, as Jimmy Wyrick returned a punt for a touchdown.
There is still one more big game on the docket in the final week as Poteet (7-3, 6-1) travels to Sprague Stadium to face Kimball (6-2, 6-1) with the second seed on the line.
Hillcrest (5-4, 4-3) can officially wrap up the final playoff berth with a win over Spruce (3-5, 3-4).
