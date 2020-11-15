Though most thought that the battle for the 7-5A Division I championship was decided in Week 7 when Highland Park and Longview squared off, McKinney North still felt it had a say in the matter.
The Bulldogs entered Friday tied for first place with the Scots as the only two undefeated teams left in the district.
If there was any possibility that Highland Park would have a letdown coming off its win over the Lobos, those fears were quickly erased as the Scots (5-0, 3-0 in 7-5A Division I) exploded for 35 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 56-14 victory at Highlander Stadium.
Quarterback Brayden Schager was an efficient 14-of-19 passing for 249 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers and also rushed for a score. Anthony Ghobriel got into the end zone twice and the defense held the Bulldogs (3-4, 3-1) to under 100 yards passing.
Tyler (2-4, 2-1) gave its playoff hopes a boost with a 27-20 victory over Wylie East (0-7, 0-3).
The Lions trailed 20-14 going into the fourth quarter, but got a pair of touchdown runs from Jacques Jones and the defense did the rest to pull out the victory.
Longview’s (5-2, 2-1) scheduled game against Sherman (1-4, 0-1) was cancelled and the future of that game is uncertain.
This week, Highland Park is slated to play Tyler and a Scot win would not only keep them undefeated, it would also give them the head-to-head advantage over their top three contenders.
West Mesquite has a chance to earn its first victory when it hosts Wylie East on Thursday and that same night, McKinney North is scheduled to square off with Sherman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.