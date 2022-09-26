While there are four teams tied in the middle of the standings at 1-1, they are all looking up at Longview and Forney, who are the only two remaining undefeated teams in district play with 2-0 records.
The Lobos, the No. 1 team in the Dave Campbell Texas Football Class 5A Division I poll, took on a Lancaster team that had previously been in the state rankings and it was a heavyweight fight.
Though the Tigers actually outgained Longview on the night, the district favorites were able to protect their home turf to rally for a 21-13 victory on Friday at Lobo Stadium.
Longview (5-0, 2-0) actually trailed 13-7 at halftime, but the defense locked the Tigers down in the second half, and Taylor Tatum had a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and added another in the fourth to pull out the win.
The Jackrabbits (4-1, 2-0) posted an impressive 41-21 victory over Lufkin (3-2, 0-2) on Friday at Forney ISD City Bank Stadium.
Brent Paine completed 11-of-19 passes for 166 yards and touchdowns to Ronnie Harrison and Kofi Eduful, and he also rushed for a score. Javian Osborne had 11 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown and Kyle Crawford had two scoring runs.
T.J. Hammond threw for 206 yards and a touchdown and Kedren Young rushed for a pair of scores for the Panthers, who must now find a way to climb out of a 0-2 start.
McKinney North (4-1, 1-1) evened its district record with a 34-13 victory over Tyler on Thursday at McKinney ISD Stadium.
Jayden Walker enjoyed a monster game on the ground, as he had 31 carries for 256 yards and three touchdowns, while Jalique Andrews rushed for 75 yards and a score.
Lions quarterback Derick McFall threw for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also rushed for 99 yards.
The 7-5A Division I season reached its midpoint on Friday and the teams will all take a week off for their byes before returning to the field on Oct. 6-7 for the stretch run.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
