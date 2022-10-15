As the season winds down, the window is closing on North Mesquite and West Mesquite in their quest to make the playoffs in the competitive 7-5A Division I race.
North Mesquite (1-3 in 7-5A Division I, 2-5 overall) put up a fight, but No. 1 Longview (4-0, 7-0) was just too much as it posted a 42-19 victory on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Lobos pounded the Stallions on the ground early on, as Kelvin Washington had touchdown runs of 4 and 6 yards to stake them to an early 14-0 lead.
North Mesquite struck with a big play early in the second quarter, as Luke Seder hooked up with Cordale Russell on a 84-yard touchdown pass to make it a one-score game.
It stayed that way until late in the second quarter when the game took a big shift. Washington scored his third touchdown of the half, and shortly after, North Mesquite put the ball on the ground and Ta’Darion Boone returned the fumble 33 yards for a score and it was suddenly 28-6.
To their credit, the Stallions were able to counter before halftime with Seder going back to Russell for a 17-yard scoring strike to get back to within 28-12 at the break.
Longview took to the air in the third quarter.
Washington’s big night continued as he hauled in a 64-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Allen, and Allen then connected with Jalen Hale for a 30-yard score to make it 42-12.
North Mesquite would get one more score courtesy of its defense when Jon Gillyard returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown, but that only provided the final 42-19 margin.
West Mesquite (0-4, 3-4) was unable to get its offense untracked in a 21-0 loss to Tyler (2-2, 2-5) on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Craig Dale threw for 115 yards and Kasen McCoy caught six passes for 78 yards, but the Wranglers were unable to put together any sustained drives.
The West Mesquite defense did a good job itself, but JaBrayln Williams threw a touchdown pass to Ashad Walker and JaMichael Cooper and Montrell Wade rushed for scores for the Lions.
McKinney North (3-1, 6-1) and Lufkin (1-3, 4-3) might have staged a game-of-the-year candidate, with the Bulldogs able to pull out a 53-51 thriller in three overtimes.
In a game that featured more than 1,000 yards of total offense, the Panthers, looking to get back into the playoff picture, opened a 31-21 halftime lead and maintained that 10-point advantage going to the fourth quarter.
McKinney North controlled the final frame in regulation to tie it at 38-38, but that was just the beginning.
The two teams matched each other point for point through the first two overtimes, and then when forced to go for two-point conversions in the third, the Bulldogs converted their attempt and that was the difference.
Forney (2-2, 4-3) and Lancaster (3-1, 5-2) might have entered the game with identical records, but the Tigers left no doubt who was the better team with a 56-6 victory on Friday.
Carter Jones and JaQuavius Pipken combined to pass for 318 yards and three touchdowns, with two of those going to Kameron Robinson and another to Kewan Lacy. Ti’Erick Martin was actually the main target, with nine catches for 145 yards.
Lacy also rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, with Kyson Brown going for 69 yards on 10 carries and finding the end zone three times.
Looking ahead, Longview already has the tiebreaker over Lancaster and can put a stranglehold on the district title when it hosts McKinney North on Friday.
West Mesquite’s search for its first district win continues with a tough challenge against Lancaster at Mesquite Memorial Stadium on Friday and North Mesquite tries to get back into the playoff picture with a road game at Forney.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
