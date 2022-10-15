NORTH MESQUITE VS LONGVIEW FOOTBALL

North Mesquite was unable to keep pace with Longview on Friday in a 42-19 loss at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. 

 Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

As the season winds down, the window is closing on North Mesquite and West Mesquite in their quest to make the playoffs in the competitive 7-5A Division I race.

North Mesquite (1-3 in 7-5A Division I, 2-5 overall) put up a fight, but No. 1 Longview (4-0, 7-0) was just too much as it posted a 42-19 victory on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments