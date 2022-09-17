The 7-5A Division I season got underway this week and it was not the start that North Mesquite and West Mesquite were hoping for.
Tyler scored a pair of late touchdowns to stun North Mesquite in a 27-23 victory on Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Stallions (0-1, 1-3) had opened the scoring on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Luke Seder to Cordale Russell.
But the Lions (1-0, 1-3) came right back, as Montrell Wade had a 5-yard touchdown run, and then hooked up with Derrick McFall on a 70-yard scoring strike to take a 14-7 lead.
North Mesquite tightened up the defense during the next two quarters, not allowing a point.
The Stallions struck in the second quarter when Seder found Jalan Hicks on a 22-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 14-14.
It stayed that way through halftime and into the third quarter when Mark Hernandez kicked a 27-yard field goal to give North Mesquite the lead.
A short time later, Seder and Russell hooked up again, this time on a 54-yard score, to push the advantage to 23-14.
But the Lions rallied late.
McFall threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ashad Walker to close the gap to 23-21, and a short time later, McFall kept it himself on a short scoring run in what proved to be the game-winner.
West Mesquite (0-1, 3-1) dug itself an early hole and could not recover on Friday as Forney (1-0, 3-1) pulled away for a 43-14 victory at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Jackrabbits jumped on the Wranglers early on, as Jayden Brown had a 56-yard touchdown run and Javian Osborne scored from four yards out to open a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
Forney continued to put the pressure on, as Ronnie Harrison caught a short touchdown pass from Kyle Crawford and Osborne added his score to push the advantage to 27-0.
West Mesquite finally broke through midway through the second quarter as Craig Dale threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Javion Jackson.
After the Jackrabbits found the end zone once again, the Wranglers responded late in the half as Dale hit Kasen McCoy on a 25-yard scoring strike to close to within 36-14 at the break.
West Mesquite was hoping the late score would provide a momentum boost in the second half, but a 74-yard touchdown pass from Brent Paine to Harrison was the lone scoring the rest of the way.
Longview (1-0, 4-0), currently ranked No. 1 in the Class 5A state poll, looked every bit the part in a 56-7 victory over Lufkin (0-1, 3-1) in a battle of undefeated teams on Friday at Panther Stadium.
Taylor Tatum rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns and top-recruit wide receiver Jalen Hale also had a big game offensively, while the Lobos defense continued to dominate, as they have now allowed only 28 total points in four games this season.
Lancaster (1-0, 3-1) was also impressive in its district opener, as it crushed McKinney North (0-1, 3-1) in a 74-7 rout on Thursday at Beverly D. Humphrey Stadium.
Carter Jones threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns, Kyson Brown tallied 152 yards and three scores on only nine carries and the defense forced six turnovers, who of which they turned into touchdowns.
North Mesquite and West Mesquite will both be looking to bounce back on Friday when they meet for the first time ever at 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The marquee match-up of the week takes place on Friday at Lobo Stadium, where Longview hosts Lancaster with the winner stepping into the driver’s seat in the 7-5A Division I race.
Forney is at home to take on Lufkin on Friday and the Thursday feature pits McKinney North trying to bounce back at home against Tyler.
