North Mesquite and West Mesquite knew their seasons would be coming to an end last week, but both still wanted to end the year on a high note.
It was not to be, though, as both came up on the short end of the scoreboard as they closed out their 2022 campaigns.
North Mesquite has played several tough games this year in which it had its opportunity to win, things just did not fall its way.
Unfortunately for the Stallions, that trend continued on Thursday, as McKinney North (4-3, 7-3) was able to do enough to hold off North Mesquite (1-6, 2-8) for a 21-9 victory in the regular season finale at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The playoff-bound Bulldogs started strong, marching the length of the field, with Jayden Walker capping the drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge to take a quick 7-0 lead.
The Stallions got on the board late in the opening frame courtesy of a field goal from Mark Hernandez to make it 7-3.
But McKinney North continued to pound the ball on the ground, with Colin Hitchcock scoring on runs of 4 and 27 yards and it was suddenly a 21-3 game.
To the credit of the North Mesquite defense, that would be the final points it would allow, as it slammed the door the rest of the way.
The problem for the Stallions was that the Bulldogs defense did the same.
Though North Mesquite was able to get into the end zone for the first time on a 6-yard touchdown run by Elijah Williams to close to within 21-9, but that was as close as it would get.
After a promising start to the season, the road through 7-5A Division I has been a rough one for West Mesquite.
In the Wranglers’ (0-7, 3-7) season finale on Thursday, it did not get any better, as they found out just why Longview (7-0, 10-0) is ranked No. 1 in the Class 5A Division I state poll, as the Lobos put an exclamation point on their undefeated regular season with a 70-0 home victory.
Alijah Johnson rushed for three touchdowns, and four other Longview ball carriers found the end zone, and Jalen Hale hauled in a pair of scoring grabs from Jordan Allen and that was more than enough offense for a defense that allowed less than 100 total yards.
Forney (5-2, 7-3) geared up for the playoffs with an efficient 57-13 victory over Tyler (2-5, 2-8) on Thursday at Forney ISD Stadium.
Jackrabbits quarterbacks Brent Paine and Kyle Crawford combined to complete only nine passes on the night, but they made the most of them, as six of those went for touchdowns to six different receivers.
Kevin Espinal provided the complement in the ground game, rushing seven times for 92 yards and a pair of scores.
The Forney defense, meanwhile, did its job, as well, holding the Lions to 107 yards of total offense.
State-ranked Lancaster (6-1, 8-2) got all it wanted from Lufkin (3-4, 6-4), but it was able to hold on for a 28-20 victory on Thursday.
JaQuavius Pipkin threw for 194 yards and a touchdown and the defense was able to make it stand up until the end.
Looking ahead, Longview will get a home game for its bi-district clash with Crosby (6-4), with the teams scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium.
Lancaster is also at home to take on Humble Kingwood Park (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bev Humphrey Tiger Stadium.
Forney goes on the road to face Barbers Hill (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mont Belvieu Eagle Stadium, and McKinney North will try to pull the upset on top-seeded Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Port Arthur Memorial Stadium.
