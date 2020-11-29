Highland Park (7-0, 5-0 in 7-5A Division I) raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and West Mesquite could not recover as the Scots went on to a 49-13 victory on Friday at Highlander Stadium.
The Wranglers (1-8, 1-4) were hoping the momentum from its first win over Wylie East a week ago would carry over, but Highland Park quickly took control, as Brayden Schager threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Will Pettijohn to take a 7-0 lead just 67 seconds into the game.
Brooks Bond and Anthony Ghobriel followed with rushing touchdowns and Schager hooked up with Grayson Schrank on a 14-yard scoring strike to push it to 28-0.
Unfortunately for West Mesquite, the second quarter was more of the same.
Schager went back to Schrank, this time for a 62-yard score, and Christian Reeves and Jack Johnson added touchdown runs as the lead swelled to 49-0.
The Wranglers never stopped fighting, as Jay Cipriano threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Devin Duncan and then found T.J. Turner for a 40-yard score to make it 49-13, but that was as close as it would get.
Sherman (4-4, 3-1) clinched a playoff berth on Friday with a 30-9 victory over Tyler.
Sherman is tied for second place with Longview (6-2, 3-1), who rolled to a 55-10 win over McKinney North on Friday.
The Bulldogs actually drew first blood with a field goal, but the Lobos quickly responded, as Kaden Meredith had a 28-yard touchdown run and Jordan Allen threw a short scoring pass to Justin Beltran to take a 13-3 advantage.
Longview kept the pressure on, as Meredith scored on runs of 9 and 60 yards, Allen hit Markevion Haynes on a 15-yard strike and the defense chipped in a score.
McKinney North did manage a 7-yard touchdown run from Elijah Alexander, but the Lobos still took a 40-10 lead into halftime.
Longview’s defense pitched a second-half shutout, Meredith tacked on his fourth touchdown run and Ladaylon Jackson scored on a 10-yard run to provide the final 55-10 margin.
Highland Park has secured the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and will wrap up an undefeated district championship with a win over Wylie East on Friday.
There is a good chance Longview and Sherman finish tied for second place, as they meet Tyler and West Mesquite, respectively.
McKinney North, who is idle next week, will be the fourth seed in the playoffs, as they hold the head-to-head win over Tyler.
