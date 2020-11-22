West Mesquite has suffered through some close losses this season, but it would not be denied on Thursday as they posted a 41-27 victory over Wylie East.
The Wranglers (1-7 overall, 1-3 in 7-5A Division I) led 21-20 at halftime and then took control in the second half to get its first win under head coach Frank Sandoval.
In a bizarre game that saw a power outage force the teams to change venues late in the fourth quarter, Sherman (2-4, 1-1) held off McKinney North (3-5, 3-2) for a 44-35 victory on Thursday.
Tate Bethel threw for 302 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Benji Omayebu rushed for two scores for Sherman.
Elijah Alexander and Dylan Frazier each ran for a pair of touchdowns, but it was not enough for the Bulldogs.
Highland Park (6-0, 4-0) raced to a 36-0 halftime lead and put it in cruise control on its way to a 49-10 victory over Tyler (2-5, 2-2) on Friday.
Brayden Schager threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another, and Anthony Ghobriel had a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Scots, who remained the lone undefeated team in 7-5A Division I and took another step toward the district crown.
This week, West Mesquite shoots for its second straight win, but it will not be easy as it will go on the road to take on Highland Park on Friday.
Longview (5-2, 2-1) returns to action after its bye to host McKinney North at Lobo Stadium, while Tyler goes on the road to take on Sherman.
