After having its streak of 10 consecutive playoff appearances officially come to an end last week, Poteet was hoping to close the 2022 season on a high note.
It was not meant to be, however, as Denison (3-4, 5-5) was able to claim a 30-14 victory over the Pirates (2-5, 2-8) on Thursday at Yellowjacket Stadium.
Poteet found itself in an early hole, as Ty Rhodes threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Kyson Lusane and Denison tacked on a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.
The Pirates got on the scoreboard courtesy of a 41-yard touchdown run from Davion Hall to cut it to 10-7.
The Yellowjackets restored the two-score advantage in the second quarter, but Poteet again had an answer, with Kamren Williams’ 6-yard touchdown run make it 17-14 going into halftime.
Denison kept its ground game going in the second half, getting a pair of touchdown runs from Jakobi Dehorney, and unfortunately for the Pirates, this time they would not have an answer.
Lovejoy and Melissa have been on a collision course all season long, and they met on Tuesday in a winner-take-all showdown for the 7-5A Division II championship.
The Leopards had the home field advantage and forced four Cardinal turnovers, but Melissa (7-0, 8-2) proved it was a worthy champion, overcoming that adversity to pull out a 36-35 victory to claim the district title and top seed in the playoffs.
Lovejoy (6-1, 7-3) led 21-13 at halftime and extended that advantage early in the third quarter when Brayden Hagle hit Parker Livingstone on a 67-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-13.
The teams traded scores, with the Leopards holding a 35-21 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals never stopped coming.
Trevor Ham found Karson Maynard for a 4-yard scoring strike early in the final frame, and then in the final minutes, that duo hooked up once again, this time for a 24-yard touchdown to close to within one point.
Melissa opted to go for the win and it was rewarded when Ham found Gunnar Wilson for what proved to be the game-winning two-point conversion.
Crandall (5-2, 8-2) is heading into the playoffs on a high note as it rolled to a 57-13 victory over Princeton (0-7, 1-9) on Thursday.
Quarterback Luke Moffitt was on point, completing 16-of-20 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns, and Andrew Anderson took care of the ground game, with 15 carries for 190 yards and three scores.
Terrell (4-3, 5-5) will enter the playoffs with momentum coming off a 51-21 win over Greenville on Friday.
Lindon Henderson completed only three passes, but two of them went for touchdowns, while Chase Bingmon rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown and also threw for one.
Melissa will open the playoffs against Hallsville (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Field. Lovejoy will also be at home when it hosts Whitehouse (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Leopard Stadium.
Crandall will go on the road to take on Marshall (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Maverick Stadium, while Terrell faces top-seeded Texarkana Texas High (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park.
