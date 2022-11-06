POTEET FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

After having its streak of 10 consecutive playoff appearances officially come to an end last week, Poteet was hoping to close the 2022 season on a high note.

It was not meant to be, however, as Denison (3-4, 5-5) was able to claim a 30-14 victory over the Pirates (2-5, 2-8) on Thursday at Yellowjacket Stadium.

