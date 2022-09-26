Poteet entered Friday’s 7-5A Division II contest feeling good after winning its district opener against Princeton.
But the Pirates ran into a Crandall team that was looking to bounce back from a district-opening loss and they did so in a big way with a 54-7 victory.
Crandall (4-1 overall, 1-1 in 7-5A Division I, opened the game with a field goal, and on its next drive, Luke Moffitt hit Samuel Omosigho on a 26-yard touchdown pass and Moffitt converted the two-point conversion to give them a 11-0 lead.
A 59-yard touchdown run by Andrew Anderson gave Crandall a 18-0 advantage at the end of one quarter.
Poteet (1-4, 1-1) tried to hang around with its defense, as it forced a pair of turnovers and a punt, but Crandall got its offense back on track late in the half.
Chris Abron broke free for a 68-yard touchdown run, Moffitt hooked up with Josh Smith on a 24-yard scoring strike and Abron added a 8-yard run to the end zone and it was suddenly 40-0 going into halftime.
Poteet got on the scoreboard in the third quarter, as Josh Hobbs threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Taylor, but Crandall quickly ended any hopes of a miracle comeback, as Moffitt threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Logan Wilbanks and Anderson added a short touchdown run to complete the 54-7 win.
Lovejoy (3-2, 2-0) and Denison (3-2, 1-1) entered Friday as two of the four teams who had won their district opener, but it was all Leopards on Friday, as they rolled to a 51-7 victory.
Lovejoy quarterback Brayden Hagle had an efficient night, completing 8-of-12 passes for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Jaxson Lavender.
Dante Dean had nine carries for 109 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Mainord rushed seven times for 79 yards and a trio of scores and Payton Pierce also found the end zone on the ground.
Melissa (3-2) is off to a 2-0 start after rolling to a 56-21 victory over Terrell on Friday.
Quarterback Trevor Ham had a night to remember, as he completed 16-of-22 passes for 433 yards and eight touchdowns.
Lincoln Dunn had four receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns, Karson Maynard had three scoring grabs and Jayvon Smith, Jacob Kusano and Jackson Ford added touchdown catches.
In the other game of the night, Greenville (2-3, 1-1) joined the four-team pack in the middle of the standings with a 34-6 win over Princeton (1-4, 0-2).
The 7-5A Division II teams will take a break this week for their district bye before returning to the field on Oct. 6-7.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
