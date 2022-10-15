Lovejoy (4-0, 5-2) once again showed why it is one of the best teams not only in the district, but in the region, with a 49-35 victory over Crandall (2-2, 5-2) on Friday.
The Leopards raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and while the Pirates battled back, Lovejoy kept the arm’s length the rest of the way.
Matthew Mainord carried the load in the ground game, with 31 carries for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Kyle Parker and Dante Dean also rushed for scores.
Quarterback Brayden Hagle was an efficient 14-of-19 for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Parker and Jaxson Lavender each went over 100 yards receiving wth a score and Parker Livingstone also had a touchdown catch.
Crandall did much of its damage on the ground with a pair of 100-yard rushers. Chris Abron had 20 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Luke Moffitt had 24 rushes for 123 yards and found the end zone three times.
Melissa (4-0, 5-2) kept pace with Lovejoy with a 55-44 win over Denison (1-3, 3-4), while Terrell’s Chase Bingmon had 14 carries for 175 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Tigers (2-2, 3-4) to a 49-14 win over Princeton (0-4, 1-6).
Heading into Friday, there are five teams separated by one game in the middle of the standings.
Poteet faces the tough task of going on the road to take on Lovejoy at Leopard Stadium.
Terrell hosts Crandall in a battle of 2-2 teams, Denison looks to right the ship against Princeton and Melissa is on the road at Greenville.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
