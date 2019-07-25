Every athletic program around the area enjoyed its share of highlights during the 2018-19 school year.
District 11-6A proved to be among the most balanced in the state in many sports, with playoff battles, as well as title races, often going down to the final game of the regular season.
But when the dust settled, which school's department fared the best during the past year?
For the sake of this comparison, The Mesquite News looked at how each team did during their respective district seasons.
There was no additional credit given to playoff success, nor were tiebreakers/play-in games factored in.
In each sport, teams were awarded points based on their finish in district play (7 for first place, 6 for second place, etc.).
In addition, only sports that had full participation were counted, meaning girls cross country, swimming, golf and tennis, among others, were not factored in because one or more schools did not field a team.
Given that criteria, Rockwall was able to pull away from a closely-bunched field to earn the unofficial title of “11-6A all-around champion for the second consecutive year.
Here is a breakdown:
Rockwall
Rank: 1
Score: 59
The Yellowjackets have been one of the most consistent all-around athletic programs in the area for quite some time now and that balance was once again on display in their rise to the top of the standings.
Rockwall won at least a share of four district championships and finished second four other times, sending a total of six teams to the playoffs.
The Yellowjackets started the year strong with runner-up finishes in volleyball, football and boys cross country.
They took off during basketball season, with McDonald’s All-American Samuell Williamson leading the boys to the district title, while the girls earned a split of the championship with Horn.
Rockwall was edged out of the playoffs in girls soccer via a tiebreaker, but closed the year strong.
The Yellowjackets claimed 11-6A titles in girls track and field and softball, with the baseball team taking second to return to the postseason.
Longview
Rank: 2
Score: 50.5
The Lobos took second place in this comparison for the second straight season.
Obviously the headliner in this group is the Longview football team, who behind co-offensive most valuable player Haynes King, defensive most valuable player Jephaniah Lister and coach of the year John King, captured the Class 6A Division II state championship, its first title in 81 years.
The Lobos were not a one-trick pony, though. They also captured their first district title in boys soccer in seven years, placed third in girls soccer, sent both basketball teams to the playoffs and earned a runner-up finish in softball.
Horn
Rank: T-3
Score: 46.5
The Jaguars sent six teams to the playoffs, highlighted by the girls basketball team taking a share of the district title for the fourth straight year. Horn relied on a mix of veterans and younger players with senior co-most valuable player N’Yah Boyd, junior Tra’Liyah Washington, sophomore Jasmine Shavers and freshman Da’Lonna Choice.
The most compelling playoff run came on the gridiron. Though Horn had been a perennial playoff team for a decade, they had never done it like they did in the fall, as they rebounded from a 0-7 start with five straight wins to not only extend their postseason streak, but advance to the regional semifinals.
The Jaguar girls programs were strong all year long. In addition to girls basketball, they qualified for the playoffs in volleyball, soccer and softball and were third at the district track and field meet.
Horn finished well on the boys side, as well, with the track and field team earning 11-6A runner-up and the baseball squad making it into the playoffs for the second straight year.
Rockwall-Heath
Rank: T-3
Score: 46.5
The Hawks started and finished the athletic year in style, bookending 2018-2019 with district championships in volleyball and baseball.
They earned a third 11-6A crown when they shared the girls soccer title with Tyler Lee.
Rockwall-Heath landed postseason berths in boys basketball and boys soccer and they capped their year on the diamond with softball joining baseball in the playoffs.
Tyler Lee
Rank: 5
Score: 40.5
The Red Raider girls carried the load through the first part of the year with the boys coming on strong late.
Tyler Lee made the playoffs in volleyball and girls basketball and then earned a share of the district championship in girls soccer.
After some struggles through the fall and winter, the boys got on track in the spring, winning the district title in track and field and returning to the playoffs in baseball.
Mesquite
Rank: 6
Score: 38
The Skeeters claimed one district title and that came courtesy of boys track and field. With standout Caleb Boger taking care of business in the sprints, Mesquite hung within striking distance of Horn and then capitalized in the final event, as the 4x400 relay of Ja’kourian Hartfield, Kaneal Cooper, Devien Davis and Kavin Roberts won the race and the team title for the Skeeters.
The Mesquite girls also fared well on the track, taking a runner-up finish.
Mesquite football enjoyed one of the biggest turnarounds in the area, going from a one-win team to a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The Skeeters found themselves back in the boys basketball playoffs after a one-year hiatus and their success on the pitch continued as the boys soccer team qualified for the postseason and advanced to the regional quarterfinals for the third straight year.
North Mesquite
Rank: 7
Score: 27
It was a hard-luck year for the Stallions, with the boys soccer team their lone representative in the playoffs.
North Mesquite came close in other sports, with the girls basketball and softball teams falling just one spot short.
There was also a bright spot in the fall when the boys cross country team earned a third-place finish at the 11-6A meet.
