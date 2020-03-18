Most Valuable Player
Beau Bragg Jr. Crandall
Co-Offensive Most Valuable Players
Cailean Ables Sr. Nevada Community
Eli Chambers Jr. Quinlan Ford
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Kobe Jennings Sr. Quinlan Ford
Newcomer of the Year
Billy Swanson So. Crandall
Coach of the Year
Stan Short Crandall
First Team
Noah McDill Jr. Sunnyvale
Steven Dearman Sr. Crandall
Savion Neal Jr. Caddo Mills
Tyler Townley Jr. Caddo Mills
Paul Testa Jr. Nevada Community
Second Team
Blake Davis Sr. Sunnyvale
John Harrison Sr. Crandall
Jake Turney Jr. Caddo Mills
Brenden Cook Sr. Quinlan Ford
Josh Hoar Jr. Farmersville
Parker Simpson Sr. Nevada Community
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.