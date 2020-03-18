Sunnyvale logo

Most Valuable Player

Beau Bragg Jr.      Crandall

Co-Offensive Most Valuable Players

Cailean Ables       Sr.     Nevada Community

Eli Chambers       Jr.      Quinlan Ford

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Kobe Jennings      Sr.     Quinlan Ford

Newcomer of the Year

Billy Swanson      So.    Crandall

Coach of the Year

Stan Short            Crandall

First Team

Noah McDill        Jr.      Sunnyvale

Steven Dearman   Sr.     Crandall

Savion Neal          Jr.      Caddo Mills

Tyler Townley      Jr.      Caddo Mills

Paul Testa   Jr.      Nevada Community

Second Team

Blake Davis          Sr.     Sunnyvale

John Harrison      Sr.     Crandall

Jake Turney         Jr.      Caddo Mills

Brenden Cook      Sr.     Quinlan Ford

Josh Hoar   Jr.      Farmersville

Parker Simpson   Sr.     Nevada Community

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments