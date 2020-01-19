HORN BOYS BASKETBALL ZAAKIR SAWYER
The top of the 11-6A congested but got a little tighter on Friday.

Horn did its part, taking care of business in a 73-58 victory.

The Jaguars got off to a slow start with only four points in the first quarter, but changed that in a hurry, erupting for 29 in the second to take a 33-27 lead.

That carried over into the third quarter, as they pushed the lead to 18 and never looked back from there.

Horn improves to 3-1 and is now one of four teams with one district loss.

Longview has a slim lead over the field at 4-1 after handing Mesquite its first district loss, 58-40. The Lobos opened a double-digit lead by halftime and maintained it until the end.

Diandrae Heath and Quaylen Teague each had 11 points for the Skeeters (3-1), while Chase Glasper scored 16 to lead all scorers for Longview.

North Mesquite fell to 0-5 with a 61-38 loss to Rockwall-Heath, who got 19 points from Chandler Dickinson and 16 from Skyler Stutts. Jamor Mallard paced the Stallions with 17 points followed by Keith Jackson and Kai Howard with seven each.

The Jaguars and Skeeters will renew their rivalry on Tuesday at Horn, while North Mesquite takes a night off with its bye.

