The top of the 11-6A congested but got a little tighter on Friday.
Horn did its part, taking care of business in a 73-58 victory.
The Jaguars got off to a slow start with only four points in the first quarter, but changed that in a hurry, erupting for 29 in the second to take a 33-27 lead.
That carried over into the third quarter, as they pushed the lead to 18 and never looked back from there.
Horn improves to 3-1 and is now one of four teams with one district loss.
Longview has a slim lead over the field at 4-1 after handing Mesquite its first district loss, 58-40. The Lobos opened a double-digit lead by halftime and maintained it until the end.
Diandrae Heath and Quaylen Teague each had 11 points for the Skeeters (3-1), while Chase Glasper scored 16 to lead all scorers for Longview.
North Mesquite fell to 0-5 with a 61-38 loss to Rockwall-Heath, who got 19 points from Chandler Dickinson and 16 from Skyler Stutts. Jamor Mallard paced the Stallions with 17 points followed by Keith Jackson and Kai Howard with seven each.
The Jaguars and Skeeters will renew their rivalry on Tuesday at Horn, while North Mesquite takes a night off with its bye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.