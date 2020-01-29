Each round of district games has seen a shuffling of the standings deck and the start of the second half of the 11-6A slate was no different.
Horn moved back to the top of the standings with a 60-46 victory over Longview.
The Jaguars improve to 5-2 in district, which puts them in a three-way tie for first place with Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath.
The Hawks created the tie with their 46-45 victory over the Yellowjackets on Tuesday.
Rockwall-Heath trailed 15-8 after one quarter, but cut it to two by halftime and took a 33-31 lead at the end of three quarters. It remained close until the end, but the Hawks were able to do just enough to hold on.
Keldon Pruitt scored 14 points and Chandler Dickinson had 12 for Rockwall-Heath, while the Yellowjackets got 12 points from Sherman Brashear and nine from Will Bartosek.
Mesquite snapped a three-game losing streak, but it was not easy as they held off rival North Mesquite for a 48-46 victory.
The Skeeters improve to 4-3 and are tied for fourth place with Longview, just one game off the leading pace.
The Skeeters appeared in control when they opened a 29-16 halftime lead.
But the Stallions refused to go away. North Mesquite used a 15-7 run in the third quarter to cut it to five and they continued their charge in the fourth but it came up one basket short.
Jamal Thompson scored 15 points, Jayrin Wadley had 12 and Xavier Golightly was also in double figures with 10 for Mesquite. Kai Howard tallied 13 points and Jamor Mallord had 12 for the Stallions (1-6).
Mesquite hosts Tyler Lee on Friday, North Mesquite is on the road at Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath takes on Longview.
