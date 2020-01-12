The 11-6A season was put on hold for a day due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday.
The extra day off did not help Horn and North Mesquite, however, as each came out on the short end of the scoreboard on Saturday.
The Jaguars fell to 1-1 in 11-6A with a 53-50 loss to Rockwall-Heath (1-2), who picked up its first district win.
North Mesquite, meanwhile, fell to 0-3 after a 64-36 loss to Longview (2-1).
With Mesquite (2-0) idle, Rockwall moved into sole possession of first place, improving to 3-0 with a 65-50 win over Tyler Lee.
The Yellowjackets led by five at halftime and then used a 13-7 run in the third quarter to open some distance.
Sherman Brashear led Rockwall with 22 points, with Caden Marshall also turning in a strong game with 18. The Red Raiders got 15 points from Matt Wade and 12 from Teon Erwin.
Horn and North Mesquite will both look to bounce back on Tuesday, but only one will be able to do so as they meet head to head at North Mesquite.
The marquee game of the night will be at Mesquite, where the Skeeters host Rockwall in a showdown for first place.
