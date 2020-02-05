The 11-6A basketball race is one of the tightest in the area, with the top five teams entering Tuesday separated by just one game in the loss column.
To say that every head-to-head match-up between those teams is important is an understatement.
Tuesday featured just one game between the contenders and it was Horn who was able to rally to pull out a 59-56 victory over Rockwall-Heath.
The game was tight throughout and Horn trailed by two heading into the fourth quarter, but was able to outscore the Hawks 21-16 in the final frame.
The Jaguars improve to 6-2 and are currently alone in second place, one-half game behind Rockwall (7-2), who posted a 70-57 win over Tyler Lee.
The Red Raiders have not won a district game, but they gave the Yellowjackets all they wanted and were tied at 50-50 at the end of three quarters. Rockwall took over from there, though, closing the game on a 20-7 run.
Sherman Brashear led the Yellowjackets with 23 points, with Will Bartosek adding 18. Tyler Lee got 17 points from Teon Erwin and 10 from Matt Wade.
Longview (6-3) finds itself alone in third place after using a 16-5 run in the second quarter to earn a 56-45 victory over North Mesquite.
Malik Henry led a trio of Lobos in double figures with 15 points, Phillip Washington had 14 and Jalen Hale added 10. Jamor Mallard had a game-high 17 points for the Stallions, with Dezhun Doss scoring 14 and Eduardo Rivas chipping in with 10.
Longview has a one-half game lead on Mesquite (5-3), who was idle on Tuesday, and a one-game cushion over Rockwall-Heath (5-4).
The big game on Friday features Rockwall hosting Mesquite in a rematch of a clash that saw the Skeeters win 47-40 in the first go-around. Horn is also at home to take on North Mesquite and Longview plays host to Tyler Lee.
