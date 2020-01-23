The top of the 11-6A standings has featured five moving pieces, but for Tuesday night at least, Horn and Rockwall are alone atop the mountain.
Horn improved to 4-1 with a 73-33 rout of Mesquite.
The Jaguars actually trailed 17-16 midway through the second quarter, but then erupted and outscored the Skeeters 57-16 the rest of the way.
Horn got scoring from 14 different players, led by 17 from Zaakir Sawyer and 11 from Devon Hancock. Diandrae Heath scored 10 points to lead Mesquite (3-2), who has now dropped back-to-back games since its 3-0 start.
Rockwall joined the Jaguars at 4-1 after outlasting Longview in overtime for a 57-1 victory.
The game went back and forth, with Rockwall overcoming an early deficit to take a 37-33 lead at the end of three quarters only to see the Lobos rally to force overtime.
The extra frame belonged to the Yellowjackets, who outscored Longview 11-5. Will Bartosek scored 11 points and Sherman Brashear and Kaden Shellborne each had 10 for Rockwall, while the Lobos got 12 points from Chase Glasper and 11 from Marcus Jackson.
Rockwall-Heath kept pace with the lead pack, moving to 3-2 with a 74-68 win over Tyler Lee. The Hawks actually trailed at halftime against the winless Red Raiders, but outscored them 23-11 in the third quarter.
Skyler Stutts had a big game for Rockwall-Heath with 23 points, Chandler Dickinson scored 16 and High Moore added 11.
The first half of the 11-6A season comes to an end on Friday and there is plenty at stake.
For starters, sole possession of first place is on the line when Rockwall hosts Horn. Mesquite hosts Rockwall-Heath with the winner moving into sole possession of fourth place and North Mesquite travels to Tyler Lee with the victor getting its first win.
FRIDAY
The top of the 11-6A congested but got a little tighter on Friday.
Horn did its part, taking care of business in a 73-58 victory.
The Jaguars got off to a slow start with only four points in the first quarter, but changed that in a hurry, erupting for 29 in the second to take a 33-27 lead.
That carried over into the third quarter, as they pushed the lead to 18 and never looked back from there.
Longview has a slim lead over the field after handing Mesquite its first district loss, 58-40. The Lobos opened a double-digit lead by halftime and maintained it until the end.
Diandrae Heath and Quaylen Teague each had 11 points for the Skeeters (3-1), while Chase Glasper scored 16 to lead all scorers for Longview.
North Mesquite fell to 0-5 with a 61-38 loss to Rockwall-Heath, who got 19 points from Chandler Dickinson and 16 from Skyler Stutts. Jamor Mallard paced the Stallions with 17 points followed by Keith Jackson and Kai Howard with seven each.
