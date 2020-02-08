Horn has never won a district championship.
If the Jaguars hope to write a new chapter in history, they have to be ready to play every night.
They were on Friday, as there was no overlooking North Mesquite as Horn ran away with a 90-54 victory.
The Jaguars exploded out of the gates with 27 points in the opening quarter to open a big lead and they extended it to 45-21 by halftime and never looked back.
Horn improves to 7-2 in 11-6A and they remain a half-game behind first-place Rockwall (8-2), who became the first team to clinch a playoff berth with its 68-56 win over Mesquite.
The Skeeters actually got off to a good start and led 15-7 after one quarter. But the Yellowjackets narrowed the deficit to three by halftime and then outscored Mesquite 44-29 in the second half.
Sherman Brashear had a big game for Rockwall with 26 points, while Will Bartosek was also in double figures with 12. The Skeeters got 22 points from Diandrae Heath, 13 from Braylen Hall and 10 from Charles Washington.
Mesquite falls to 5-4 in district and is in a tie for fourth place with Rockwall-Heath, who was idle on Friday.
Longview is in sole possession of third place at 7-3 after its 82-50 rout of Tyler Lee, as Malik Henry poured in 27 points to lead the effort.
The big game as far as the playoff picture is concerned on Tuesday takes place at Mesquite, where the Skeeters host Longview.
Horn needs to take care of business on the road at Tyler Lee, while Rockwall-Heath will try to do the same at North Mesquite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.