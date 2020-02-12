The ever-changing 11-6A landscape is finally starting to take some shape heading into the final week of the regular season.
That is not to say there are still not plenty of questions that need to be answered.
Two more playoff tickets were punched on Tuesday.
Horn grabbed one of those spots with a 73-58 victory over Tyler Lee. The Jaguars took control in the first half, racing to a 46-31 halftime lead and they were able to maintain a comfortable advantage until the end.
Devon Hancock led Horn with 23 points, Zaakir Sawyer tallied 21 and Preston Aymond added nine. Matt Wade had 16 points for the Red Raiders.
The Jaguars improve to 8-2 and are tied for first place with Rockwall, who was idle on Tuesday.
That pair was joined in the playoffs by Longview (8-3), who pulled out a 56-46 victory over Mesquite.
The Skeeters were at one time alone in first place, but are now on the outside looking in on.
Mesquite (5-5) trails Rockwall-Heath (6-4) by one game after the Hawks earned a 62-52 victory over North Mesquite on Tuesday.
Rockwall-Heath used a 22-9 run in the second quarter to open a big lead. The Stallions outscored them 30-26 in the second half, but it was not enough to complete the comeback.
North Mesquite got 17 points from Kai Howard, 11 from Keith Mayweather and eight from Dezhun Doss. Kameron Pruitt had a huge game for the Hawks with 32 points, while Skyler Stutts had 15.
Rockwall has a tough closing stretch, hosting Longview on Friday and playing at Horn on Tuesday. If the Yellowjackets win both, they will be the outright district champions.
In addition to their showdown on Tuesday, the Jaguars also have a big game on Friday at Mesquite.
It is a key game in Horn’s quest for its first district title and for the Skeeters in their hopes to return to the playoffs.
With Rockwall-Heath playing winless Tyler Lee that same night, Mesquite understands it is likely a must-win if it hopes to stay alive.
Even then there is work to do.
The Skeeters play at the Hawks on Tuesday and would have to win that game to force a tie for fourth. The teams would have then split the season series, leaving it up to a third meeting to decide the final playoff spot.
