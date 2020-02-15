Horn and Rockwall took care of business on Friday to set the stage for their head-to-head battle for the 11-6A championship.
The Jaguars got off to a huge start and rode that momentum to a 67-58 victory over Mesquite.
Horn (9-2) opened the game on a 14-2 run. The Skeeters tried to rally, clawing back to within 42-37 at the end of three quarters, but the Jaguars were able to pull away down the stretch behind 27 points from Zaakir Sawyer, 14 from Devon Hancock and nine from Jarrell King.
Diandrae Heath scored 21 points and Xavier Golightly had 13 for Mesquite (5-6), who after the game learned the bad news that they were eliminated from playoff contention when Rockwall-Heath rallied past Tyler Lee for a 61-55 win.
The winless Red Raiders actually led the Hawks (7-4) 31-26 at halftime, but Rockwall-Heath outscored them 18-8 in the third quarter and that proved to be the difference.
Kameron Pruitt paced the Hawks with 20 points, Skyler Stutts tallied 17 and Cameron Dickinson had 16. Teon Erwin paced Tyler Lee with 14 point, followed by Matt Wade with 10.
While the Jaguars were taking care of business against Mesquite, Rockwall did the same against Longview in a 54-42 victory.
The Yellowjackets (9-2) led by only three heading to the fourth quarter, but outscored the Lobos 21-12 in the final frame.
Rockwall got a huge game from Sherman Brashear, who had 28 points, while Malik Henry scored 13 for Longview.
The Yellowjackets and Jaguars will meet on Tuesday at Horn to determine the 11-6A title and the top seed in the playoffs. Rockwall won the first meeting on its own court, 59-57, on Jan. 24.
Longview (8-4) is locked into the third seed with its season sweep of Rockwall-Heath, who will be the fourth seed.
In addition to the showdown, North Mesquite will try to end the season on a high note at home against Tyler Lee, while Mesquite will try to do the same at Rockwall-Heath.
