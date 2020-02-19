Poteet and Kaufman were already playoff-bound prior to Tuesday’s district finale, but there were big stakes on the line.
The Pirates had a chance to secure the second seed out of 13-5A on Tuesday, but Kaufman was able to eke out a 38-37 victory.
The game was back-and-forth from the start. Poteet trailed 20-15 at halftime and cut it to one at the end of three quarters, but that margin would hold up until the end.
Because the Lions swept the season series, the Pirates (15-10) will be the third seed and will take on 14-5A runner-up Midlothian (23-9) in the bi-district round at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Hill High School.
West Mesquite (11-14), who is back in the playoffs for the first time in three years and had a bye on Tuesday, is the fourth seed and will face 14-5A champion and TABC Class 5A No. 12 Red Oak (22-11) in a bi-district playoff game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at DeSoto High School.
Lancaster completed its perfect run to the 13-5A championship with a 88-27 rout of Forney on Tuesday.
The Tigers opened the game on a 27-3 run, led 52-13 at halftime and never looked back. Marco Foster scored 12 points, Mike Miles tallied 11 and Wade Taylor and Demaryon Thompson each had 10 for Lancaster, while Tochi Anusiem had nine for the Jackrabbits.
In a game with no playoff implications, North Forney closed its season on a high note with a 45-37 victory over Terrell. Dario Woodson had 16 points to pace the Falcons, with Jonathyn Williams also in double figures with 12. The Tigers got eight points from KiJuan Davis and seven from Terry Simpson.
In other 13-5A playoff games, Kaufman will play Ennis (6-17) and either Joshua (9-24) or Cleburne (8-23) will take on the dubious task of trying to knock off TABC Class 5A No. 1 Lancaster (30-2).
