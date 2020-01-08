It is never easy to win on the road, particularly on longer trips.
But Mesquite did just that on Tuesday, using a strong finish to pull out a 62-53 victory over Tyler Lee.
The Skeeters improve to 2-0 in 11-6A where they join Rockwall in an early tie for first place.
Mesquite led early on, but it remained close through three quarters. With the game on the line, the Skeeters outscored the Red Raiders 21-14 down the stretch to secure the victory.
Diandrae Heath poured in 20 points, Xavier Golightly was also in double figures with 13 and Charles Washington added eight.
North Mesquite used a huge rally against Rockwall, but it fell just short in a 56-54 loss.
The Yellowjackets opened the game on a 24-10 run and led by as many as 17 in the first half. The Stallions started to chip away, though, getting back to within eight at halftime and making it even tighter in the fourth quarter, but it was not quite enough.
Jamor Mallard led North Mesquite with 18 points, Kai Howard scored 12 and Keith Jackson had nine.
Rockwall’s Sherman Brashear led all scorers with 22 points.
In another game that went down to the wire, Longview edged Rockwall-Heath for a 52-51 win.
The Hawks actually led 33-24 at halftime, but the Lobos turned the tables in the second half, outscoring them 28-18 behind 17 points from Malik Henry and 15 from Marco Washington. Skyler Stutts tallied 19 points and Kameron Pruitt had 14 for Rockwall-Heath.
Horn returns to action after its bye to host Rockwall-Heath on Friday, North Mesquite hits the road to take on Longview and Mesquite gets the night off with its bye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.