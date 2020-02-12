Poteet had already secured its spot in the playoffs prior to Tuesday night.
The next objective for the Pirates is to secure the second seed behind Lancaster.
Poteet took another step toward doing that with a 47-33 victory over Terrell.
The Pirates grabbed an early eight-point lead, but the Tigers made a charge of their own to get back to within 22-20 at halftime.
Poteet regained control in the third quarter, though, going on a 16-4 run to regain control and they cruised from there.
Jeremiah Wells led the Pirates with 11 points, Kevin Nelson scored nine and King Moore had eight.
Kaufman became the latest victim in the Lancaster train as the Tigers (10-0) rolled to a 71-41 rout on Tuesday.
Poteet (8-3) has the edge on the Lions (6-4) for the moment, but it could come down to the final day of the regular season to determine the second seed.
While the Pirates have a bye on Friday, Kaufman will be heavy favorites to defeat Terrell.
The two teams then meet on Tuesday at Poteet. The Lions won the first meeting, so a second win over the Pirates would forge a tie for second and earn them the second seed.
West Mesquite had an opportunity to secure a playoff berth on Tuesday, but North Forney rallied in the fourth quarter to claim a 43-41 victory.
The win allowed the Falcons (4-6) to creep even closer to the Wranglers (5-6) in the battle for fourth place.
North Forney closes against Terrell on Tuesday in a game it should win, but prior to that, is a heavy underdog against Lancaster on Friday.
Assuming they lose that game, they will need Forney to knock off West Mesquite that same night to hope to have a chance to force a tie for fourth and a play-in game later next week.
