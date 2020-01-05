POTEET BOYS BASKETBALL TYLER JONES
Neil Fonville, TXSportsPhotos.com

Poteet’s quest to return to the playoffs got started on the right foot on Friday with a 40-33 victory over North Forney.

The Pirates opened the game on a 13-6 run, but the Falcons came back in the second quarter to close to within 18-17.

Poteet regained control in the third quarter, though, and was able to hold on until the end.

Tyler Jones scored 17 points, knocking down four of the team’s eight 3-pointers. Javonte Valdes knocked down a trio of treys to finish with nine points and Charles Brown chipped in with seven.

West Mesquite was unable to keep pace with preseason district favorite Lancaster in a 90-57 loss. The Tigers opened a 44-28 halftime lead and then closed the game on a 26-11 run behind 23 points from Mike Miles, 22 from Marco Foster and 11 from Wade Taylor.

Elijah Hughey and Joshua Bennett each scored 17 for the Wranglers.

Forney is also 1-0 after a defensive-minded 33-22 victory over Terrell. The Jackrabbits used a 11-4 run to take the lead and held the Tigers to seven points or less in every quarter.

Ayden McDonald totaled 11 points and Nick Bene and Trent Ball each added eight for Forney.

The Jackrabbits will travel to take on Poteet on Tuesday in a clash of 1-0 teams, while West Mesquite looks to rebound against Terrell.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments