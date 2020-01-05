Poteet’s quest to return to the playoffs got started on the right foot on Friday with a 40-33 victory over North Forney.
The Pirates opened the game on a 13-6 run, but the Falcons came back in the second quarter to close to within 18-17.
Poteet regained control in the third quarter, though, and was able to hold on until the end.
Tyler Jones scored 17 points, knocking down four of the team’s eight 3-pointers. Javonte Valdes knocked down a trio of treys to finish with nine points and Charles Brown chipped in with seven.
West Mesquite was unable to keep pace with preseason district favorite Lancaster in a 90-57 loss. The Tigers opened a 44-28 halftime lead and then closed the game on a 26-11 run behind 23 points from Mike Miles, 22 from Marco Foster and 11 from Wade Taylor.
Elijah Hughey and Joshua Bennett each scored 17 for the Wranglers.
Forney is also 1-0 after a defensive-minded 33-22 victory over Terrell. The Jackrabbits used a 11-4 run to take the lead and held the Tigers to seven points or less in every quarter.
Ayden McDonald totaled 11 points and Nick Bene and Trent Ball each added eight for Forney.
The Jackrabbits will travel to take on Poteet on Tuesday in a clash of 1-0 teams, while West Mesquite looks to rebound against Terrell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.