Friday was a good night for MISD teams as Poteet and West Mesquite each notched victories.
The Pirates rolled to a 55-31 victory over Terrell.
Poteet opened a 31-17 halftime lead and steadily pulled away from there. Kevin Nelson and Jalon Alexander led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points, Jaylond Police scored nine and Javonte Valdes added seven. KiJuan Davis had 12 points and Tarrance Gardner chipped in with seven for the Tigers.
Poteet improves to 4-1 in 13-5A and is in sole possession of second place.
West Mesquite moved to 2-3 with a 64-44 victory over North Forney. The Wranglers built a 47-36 lead at the end of three quarters and then outscored the Falcons 17-8 in the fourth. Elijah Hughey had a big game for West Mesquite with 21 points, with Glendon Gilbert tallying 17. North Forney got 13 points from Dario Woodson and 12 from Jonathyn Williams.
Lancaster and Kaufman met in a battle of the two last undefeated teams and it was all Tigers, as the No. 1 team in the state cruised to a 84-37 victory. Wade Taylor scored 16 points, Marco Foster had 11 and Mike Miles added 10 as Lancaster opened 20-point halftime lead and then outscored the Lions 43-16 during the final two quarters.
West Mesquite has an important game on Tuesday as it hosts Forney, while Poteet enjoys its bye.
