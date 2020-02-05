Poteet is heading back to the playoffs after picking up a 54-51 win over rival West Mesquite on Tuesday.
The Pirates led by 11 at halftime, but the Wranglers outscored them 21-6 in the third quarter to take a 39-35 lead.
Poteet got back on track in the fourth, hitting all eight of its free throw line to help earn the comeback win.
Tyler Jones led the offense with 21 points, including five 3-pointers and Kevin Nelson was also in double figures with 13. West Mesquite got 18 points from Eli Hughey, 11 from Glendon Gilbert and 10 from Dasani Coffee.
Poteet improves to 7-2 in 13-5A and moves ahead of Kaufman (6-2), who suffered a 65-61 loss to Forney in triple overtime. The Jackrabbits got 30 points from Nick Bene as they rallied from a 27-21 halftime deficit.
Forney (3-6) also gives its playoff hopes a shot in the arm as it moves to within one game of West Mesquite (4-5) for fourth place.
Those two teams are scheduled to meet a week from Friday, but first things first. The Wranglers have a tough challenge this Friday at home against Kaufman, while the Jackrabbits host North Forney.
Poteet goes on the road to take on No. 1 Lancaster, who once again had no problems on Tuesday in a 106-36 rout of Terrell
Lancaster opened the game on a 28-6 run and also used a 31-7 spurt in the third quarter behind 22 points from Marco Foster, 18 from Wade Taylor and 16 from Mike Miles. Lancaster had five players in double figures and 14 different players score points.
Zamandrick Hambrick led Terrell with nine points.
