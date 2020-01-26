POTEET BOYS BASKETBALL JAVONTE VALDES
Neil Fonville, TexasSportsPhotos.com

Poteet and Kaufman met on Friday with second place on the line.

The teams needed extra time to decide it, but it was ultimately Kaufman who was able to pull out a 64-57 overtime victory.

The Lions improve to 5-1 and edge ahead of the Pirates (4-2) into sole possession of the second spot in 13-5A.

The game was tight throughout. Poteet led 26-23 at halftime, but the Kaufman battled back to tie it at the end of three quarters and it remained deadlocked at the end of regulation.

The overtime belonged to the Lions, who outscored the Pirates 13-6 to secure the win.

Jaylond Police paced Poteet with 22 points, Tyler Jones tallied 17 and Jalon Alexander was also in double figures with 11.

Kaufman got a big effort from Jamar McCray with 27 points, while Daylon Dickerson recorded 21 and Joseph McCray had 13.

Lancaster raced to a 47-11 halftime lead and never looked back in a 100-34 rout of Forney and North Forney picked up a 71-38 blowout win over Terrell.

At the district halfway point, the No. 1 Tigers are 6-0, followed by Kaufman and Poteet. West Mesquite, who had a bye on Friday, is alone in third place at 3-3, one game ahead of 2-4 North Forney.

The second half of the 13-5A season gets underway on Tuesday with the Pirates hosting the Falcons. The Wranglers return to action with a tough assignment with a road date at Lancaster.

