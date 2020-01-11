Poteet got off to a slow start on Saturday, but warmed up just in time to rally for a 44-38 victory over rival West Mesquite.
The Pirates improve to 3-0 and remain in sole possession of first place in 13-5A, a half-game ahead of 2-0 Lancaster and Kaufman.
The Wranglers (1-2) held Poteet to just four points in the opening quarter and led 21-15 at halftime.
However, the Pirates responded with a 15-6 run in the third quarter to take a lead it would not relinquish.
Poteet has relied heavily on the 3-pointer in recent games but hit only one from behind the arc on Saturday. It did not matter, as they got 11 points from Tyler Jones, 10 from Jaylond Police and seven from Charles Brown.
Elijah Hughey led all scorers with 19 points for West Mesquite, followed by Adam Jones with nine.
Lancaster had no problems with Terrell in a 104-36 rout.
The Tigers led by 11 after one quarter and then ripped off a 33-6 run in the second to open a commanding 50-14 halftime lead.
Marco Foster scored 18 points and Mike Miles had 13 as 14 different Lancaster players tallied points. Zamandrick Hambrick had 15 points to pace Terrell.
Kaufman also remained undefeated with a 52-39 victory over Forney. The Lions built a 26-18 halftime lead and then used a 12-4 spurt in the third quarter to put it away.
Poteet’s task to remain undefeated will be tough on Tuesday when it hosts Lancaster, who is ranked No. 1 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll. West Mesquite will try to bounce back with a road game at Kaufman.
