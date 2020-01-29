The second half of the 13-5A season got underway on Tuesday and Poteet took another big step toward the playoffs with a 54-40 victory.
The Pirates improve to 5-2 in district and remain alone in third place.
Poteet built a 28-24 halftime lead and then outscored the Falcons 17-10 in the third quarter to open some breathing room.
Javonte Valdes had the hot hand for the Pirates. Valdes scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, including five 3-pointers. Tyler Jones was also in double figures with 10 points, while Charles Brown recorded nine points, eight rebounds and four steals.
West Mesquite ran into the buzzsaw that is Lancaster and fell in a 92-54 defeat. The No. 1 Tigers (7-0) raced to a 47-20 halftime lead and never looked back behind 24 points each from Mike Miles and Wade Taylor and 15 from Marco Foster.
Leroy Ohohe scored 19 points and Iraun Hawkins added 13 for the Wranglers.
Forney (2-5) climbed back into the playoff race with a 62-39 win over Terrell. The Jackrabbits only led by three at halftime, but outscored the Tigers 37-17 in the second half to pull away behind 12 points each from Nick Bene and Ayden McDonald. Zamandrick Hambrick tallied 11 points for Terrell.
On Friday, West Mesquite is at home to host Terrell while Poteet goes on the road to take on Forney.
