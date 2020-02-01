Poteet and West Mesquite took another step toward the playoffs on Friday as each posted victories.
The Pirates improved to 6-2 with a 53-37 victory over Forney.
Poteet actually trailed by one after the first quarter, but a 15-4 spurt gave them a 26-16 halftime lead. The Jackrabbits were still hanging around at the end of three quarters, but the Pirates outscored them 22-14 down the stretch.
Jalon Alexander paced the offense with 18 points, Tyler Jones had a big all-around game with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals and Javonte Valdes knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
The Wranglers evened their record at 4-4 with a 70-51 rout of Terrell. West Mesquite was all over the Tigers from the start, opening the game on a 19-3 run and they pushed the advantage to 59-31 at the end of three quarters.
The Wranglers got 17 points from Aaron McCoy Jr., 13 from Eli Hughey, nine from Iraun Hawkins and eight from Josh Bennett. Ki’Juan Davis scored 11 points and Shane Harris had 10 for Terrell.
West Mesquite now has a two-game lead for fourth place over Forney and North Forney, who slipped to 2-6 after a 61-55 loss to Kaufman.
Lancaster (7-0) was off on Friday and still leads in the race for the 13-5A crown over Kaufman (6-1) and Poteet.
The Pirates and Wranglers are slated to meet in a big game on Tuesday at Poteet. Forney travels to take on Kaufman and Lancaster hosts Terrell.
