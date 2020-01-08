The 13-5A season is still in its infancy, but after just one week, Poteet finds itself alone in first place.
The Pirates are the only team sitting at 2-0 after Tuesday’s dramatic 48-45 victory over Forney, which featured a 3-pointer by Jalon Alexander at the buzzer to spark the celebration.
The game did not start the way Poteet had hoped, as they were held to just five points in the opening quarter.
They responded from there, outscoring the Jackrabbits 29-15 during the next two frames to open a nine-point lead and they were able to hold off a late charge. After Forney tied it with a free throw, Tyler Jones took the inbound pass and found Alexander in the corner, who knocked down the clutch jumper as the buzzer sounded.
The Pirates continue to do most of their damage from long range. Charles Brown and Javonte Valdes each sank a trio of 3-pointers as part of 11-point nights and Jalon Alexander also hit a pair of treys in an eight-point effort. Forney got 13 points from Nick Bene and 11 from Ayden McDonald.
West Mesquite shook off a district-opening loss to 13-5A favorite Lancaster with a 66-43 rout of Terrell.
The Wranglers used a 18-8 run in the second quarter to open a double-digit lead and never looked back. Glendon Gilbert paced the offense with 15 points, with Elijah Hughey and Joshua Bennett each adding 10. Ki’Juan Davis had 10 points and Zamandrick Hambrick chipped in with eight for the Tigers.
Kaufman also notched its first district win with a 56-47 triumph over North Forney.
The Pirates and Wranglers will renew their cross town rivalry when they meet on Friday at West Mesquite while Lancaster returns after its bye to take on Terrell.
