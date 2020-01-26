The first half of the 11-6A season came to an end on Friday with a trio of big games.
In the marquee match-up, Rockwall edged Horn, 59-57, to take over sole possession of first place.
The Jaguars led by one at halftime, but the Yellowjackets were able to edge out to a 51-47 advantage at the end of three quarters. It proved to be just enough as they were able to hang on to the win behind 19 points from Sherman Brashear and 16 from Will Bartosek.
Zaakir Sawyer led all scorers with 21 for Horn followed by 12 for Jarrell King and 11 for Devon Hancock.
The loss drops Horn to 4-2 and into a three-way tie for second place with Longview, who was idle, and Rockwall-Heath, who handed Mesquite its third straight loss with a 56-50 decision.
The Hawks jumped on the Skeeters from the start with a 14-2 run and doubled them up 32-16 in the first half.
The Skeeters tried to mount a charge, holding Rockwall-Heath to five points in the third quarter and scoring 23 of their own in the fourth, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.
Diandrae Heath tallied 22 points and Jerald Thompson had nine for Mesquite. Skyler Stutts recorded 23 points and Chandler Dickinson was also in double figures with 15 for the Hawks.
The Skeeters fall to 3-3 and are now one game off the playoff pace.
North Mesquite picked up its first district win with a 58-55 overtime victory over Tyler Lee.
The Stallions led 31-28 at halftime, and were up by four heading to the fourth quarter, but the Red Raiders battled back to tie it at 50-50 at the end of regulation.
North Mesquite regrouped in the extra frame, outscoring Tyler Lee 8-5 to claim their first 11-6A win.
The Stallions will try to build off that victory when they host crosstown rival Mesquite on Tuesday. Horn has another big game at Horn against Longview and Rockwall travels across town to take on Rockwall-Heath.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.