Mesquite was not picked to make the playoffs in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason 11-6A poll.
The Skeeters have been determined to prove that wrong and they took their biggest step yet on Tuesday.
In a clash of the only two undefeated teams in district, Mesquite used a huge rally to overcome Rockwall in a 47-40 victory.
The Skeeters improve to 3-0 in 11-6A, giving them a half-game lead over both the Yellowjackets and Longview for first place.
It did not look good early on for Mesquite, as Rockwall exploded out of the gates with a 20-6 run to start the game.
The offenses stalled for both teams in the second quarter, as the Yellowjackets took a 25-11 lead into halftime.
It was much different after the break.
The Skeeters emerged from the locker room a different team, using a 15-5 run to close to within four.
The comeback continued into the fourth, where Mesquite outscored Rockwall 21-10 to complete the comeback.
Diandrae Heath powered the effort with a game-high 25 points, with Braylen Hall adding nine and Jerald Thompson chipping in with six.
Sherman Brashear led the Yellowjackets with 14 points, followed by Will Bartoszek with 10.
Horn moved to 2-1 in 11-6A with a 85-42 rout of North Mesquite.
The Jaguars are at their best when they are getting up and down the court and that is what happened to the Stallions, as a 21-4 run in the second quarter opened up a 34-11 lead.
It was more of the same in the second half that saw Horn score 51 points to pull away for the win.
Zaakir Sawyer led a quartet of Jaguars in double figures with 25 points. Isaiah Chandler scored 11 points and Preston Aymond and Devon Hanock each added 10.
North Mesquite got 15 points from Jamar Mallord and six from Keith Jackson as they fell to 0-4.
Out east, Longview used a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Zion Stanley to lift them to a 56-54 win over Tyler Lee.
The Lobos are tied for second place with Rockwall at 3-1.
Mesquite’s tough week continues on Friday with a road date with Longview. Horn hosts Tyler Lee and North Mesquite is also on the road at Rockwall-Heath as they continue their search for their first district win.
