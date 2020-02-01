There are two-and-a-half weeks left in the regular season and the top five teams in 11-6A are separated by just one game.
Rockwall finds itself alone in first place with a 6-2 record after rolling to a 74-45 victory over North Mesquite on Friday.
The game was even after one quarter, but the Yellowjackets shifted into a higher gear, outscoring the Stallions 26-9 in the second and they were off to the races from there behind 11 points from Kaden Shelburne, 10 from Will Bartosek and nine from Andrew Schultz.
Rockwall had a half-game lead on Horn (5-2) who was idle on Friday.
There is now a three-way tie for third place at 5-3 between Mesquite, Longview and Rockwall-Heath.
After enduring a three-game losing skid, the Skeeters have bounced back with back-to-back wins, including a 57-28 rout of Tyler Lee on Friday.
Mesquite led by just one after the first quarter and then exploded in the second with a 23-3 run and they were able to put it in cruise control from there.
Diandrae Heath had another big night with 26 points with Braylen Hall and Jerald Thompson each adding nine. Will Mitchell had eight points and Matt Wade chipped in with seven for the Red Raiders.
Rockwall-Heath entered the night riding a five-game winning streak, including a victory over Rockwall, but that came to a halt with a 58-50 loss to Longview.
The Lobos got 25 points from Malik Henry as they completed a season sweep of the Hawks, a tiebreaker that could be valuable at season’s end.
The game of the night on Tuesday is at Rockwall-Heath, where the Hawks host Horn. North Mesquite is at home to take on Longview and Rockwall travels east to play Tyler Lee.
