West Mesquite entered Friday holding onto a slim one-game lead in the battle for the final playoff spot in 13-5A.
The Wranglers did not secure a spot in the postseason, but they took a huge step forward with a 78-58 win over Kaufman, who entered the night in second place.
West Mesquite lost to the Lions by three in the first meeting, but took control from the start in the rematch, opening the game on a 20-7 run.
They maintained that same advantage until the fourth quarter, when they poured in 31 points to pull away.
Eli Hughey had 20 points to lead a quartet of Wranglers in double figures. Glendon Gilbert scored 14 points, Josh Bennett had 11 and Iraun Hawkins added 10.
That helped overcome a huge effort by Kaufman’s Daylon Dickerson, who poured in 30 points.
Poteet ran into the buzzsaw that is Lancaster and the Pirates were reminded once again why the Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the state.
Lancaster went on a 21-4 spurt to start the game, led 49-16 at halftime and never looked back en route to a 103-43 victory.
Mike Miles scored 31 points, Marco Foster tallied 20 and Wade Taylor was also in double figures with 13. Kevin Nelson recorded 12 points and Jalon Alexander had 11 for Poteet.
The Tigers (9-0) wrapped up at least a share of the district title with the victory.
Despite the loss, Poteet (7-3) remains in second place thanks to West Mesquite’s win over Kaufman (6-3).
At 5-5, the Wranglers are now a game-and-a-half ahead of North Forney, who snuck back into the playoff picture with its 52-50 win over Forney.
The Falcons (3-6) opened the game on a 17-9 run and were able to hold the Jackrabbits (3-7) off until the end.
West Mesquite can clinch a playoff berth as soon as Tuesday if it can go on the road and take down North Forney, while Poteet looks to bounce back at home against last-place Terrell.
