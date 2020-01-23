The first half of the 13-5A season does not conclude until Friday, but West Mesquite might have picked up one of its most important victories of the year on Friday with a 75-62 triumph over Forney.
The Wranglers improve to 3-3 to maintain their lead over the Jackrabbits (1-4) and North Forney (1-4).
West Mesquite actually trailed by three at halftime, but used a 18-7 run in the third quarter to regain the lead and then scored 26 points in the fourth.
Joshua Bennett led the offense with 26 points, Glendon Gilbert scored 22 and AJ Rymers was also in double figures with 10. Forney freshman Ayden McDonald had a big game with 27 points, while Nick Bene and Tochi Anusiem each added 10.
Lancaster remained undefeated with a dominant 104-35 win over North Forney. The Tigers opened the game on a 37-7 run, led 60-12 at halftime and never looked back.
Four Lancaster players were in double figures, getting 19 points from Wade Taylor, 14 from Marco Foster and 12 each from Demaryon Taylor and Mike Miles. Jonathyn Willims led the Falcons with 13 points.
Kaufman (4-1) moved into a tie for second place with idle Poteet (4-1) with a 68-55 win over Terrell.
As fate would have it, those two teams are scheduled to meet on Friday in Kaufman. Lancaster takes on Forney, North Forney hosts Terrell and West Mesquite is off with its bye.
FRIDAY
Friday was a good night for MISD teams as Poteet and West Mesquite each notched victories.
The Pirates rolled to a 55-31 victory over Terrell.
Poteet opened a 31-17 halftime lead and steadily pulled away from there. Kevin Nelson and Jalon Alexander led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points, Jaylond Police scored nine and Javonte Valdes added seven. KiJuan Davis had 12 points and Tarrance Gardner chipped in with seven for the Tigers.
West Mesquite claimed a 64-44 victory over North Forney. The Wranglers built a 47-36 lead at the end of three quarters and then outscored the Falcons 17-8 in the fourth. Elijah Hughey had a big game for West Mesquite with 21 points, with Glendon Gilbert tallying 17. North Forney got 13 points from Dario Woodson and 12 from Jonathyn Williams.
Lancaster and Kaufman met in a battle of the two last undefeated teams and it was all Tigers, as the No. 1 team in the state cruised to a 84-37 victory. Wade Taylor scored 16 points, Marco Foster had 11 and Mike Miles added 10 as Lancaster opened 20-point halftime lead and then outscored the Lions 43-16 during the final two quarters.
