West Mesquite clinched a playoff berth with a 54-44 victory over Forney on Friday.

 Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

It has not always been easy, but West Mesquite is heading back to the playoffs.

The Wranglers secured the fourth spot out of 13-5A with a 54-44 victory over Forney, thus eliminating the Jackrabbits (3-8) and North Forney (4-7) from the race.

West Mesquite improved to 6-6 and has a bye on the final day of the regular season.

Poteet (8-3) had its bye on Friday and will return to action on Tuesday with a home date with Kaufman (7-4). Both teams are playoff-bound, but their meeting is an important one.

The Pirates will be looking to secure the second seed in the playoffs after suffering an overtime loss against the Lions in the first game.

Lancaster actually trailed North Forney after one quarter, but quickly remedied that with a 33-9 run in the second as it went on to a 83-40 rout.

The Tigers will try to close out a perfect run to the district championship at home against Forney on Tuesday, while the Falcons finish the season on the road at Terrell.

