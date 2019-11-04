There is plenty at stake as 7-5A Division I heads into its final week.
The marquee match-up takes place in Mesquite, where Poteet hosts McKinney North on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium in a showdown with the No. 1 seed in the playoffs at stake.
The Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1 in 7-5A Division I) will be rested and ready after enjoying a bye last week and had already assured themselves of at least a share of the district title.
The Pirates (5-4, 4-1) bounced back from their loss to rival West Mesquite with an impressive 37-14 win on the road at Tyler John Tyler.
Poteet can not only earn a share of the district crown, it will be the top seed in the playoffs with a victory on Friday.
If McKinney North is able to run its winning streak to seven in a row, the Pirates are still assured of the second seed and a home playoff game thanks to Friday’s win over Tyler John Tyler.
The Lions are in regardless of what happens on Friday against Sherman.
If Tyler John Tyler defeats the Bearkats, then that would mean the West Mesquite/Texarkana Texas High winner would get the fourth spot.
If Sherman wins, it would create a three-way tie for third place between those two teams and the winner of the Wranglers/Tigers.
In a scenario involving Tyler John Tyler, Sherman and West Mesquite, the Wranglers would be eliminated because they lost both head-to-head match-ups and the Bearkats would be the third seed thanks to their head-to-head win.
In a scenario involving Tyler John Tyler, Sherman and Texarkana Texas High, it would come down to point differential.
The Tigers are already set at minus-3, the Lions are currently plus-16 and the Bearkats are minus-13. Tyler John Tyler is in and Sherman would have to win by at least 11 points to secure the final spot.
There is plenty of drama over in 8-5A Division I, as well. Lufkin is in charge at 6-0, but Tomball upset College Station and Magnolia knocked off Magnolia West a week ago.
That leaves a three-way tie for second place between Magnolia, Magnolia West and College Station at 4-2, with Tomball lurking at 3-3.
Magnolia will be a huge favorite over Caney Creek (1-5), while Tomball is also expected to have the edge over Willis (2-4). Magnolia West and College Station also meet in a huge game.
A Tomball loss renders any tiebreakers moot, as the current three-way group in second would all advance regardless of outcome.
Thanks to its win on Friday, a Tomball win and a Magnolia West win over College Station that creates a two-team tie for fourth would leave College Station, the state champions just two years ago, out of the playoffs.
