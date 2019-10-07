POTEET FOOTBALL
Richard Fowler, Special Contributor

The 7-5A Division I race is only two weeks old, but there is already a bit of separation in the standings, where four teams are undefeated and three are winless.

McKinney North moved to 2-0 in district with a 62-41 win over Texarkana Texas High. Tyler John Tyler joined the Bulldogs at 2-0 with its 48-7 rout of Wylie East.

After taking last week off, Poteet returned to the field in style with a 44-21 victory over Sherman. The Pirates are 1-0 and tied for third place with West Mesquite, who had its bye on Friday.

Sherman, Texas High and Wylie East are all 0-2 and in search of their first district victories.

There is still plenty of time, but none of those teams wants to try to climb out of a 0-3 hole.

Poteet will try to make it three wins in a row when it hosts Texarkana Texas High at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

West Mesquite returns to action with a big game at 7 p.m. Friday against Tyler John Tyler at Rose Stadium, while McKinney North hosts Wylie East.

