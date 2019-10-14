As many districts hit their midpoint, several races are a jumbled mess.
That is not the case in 7-5A Division I, where thus far, a clear line has been drawn in the sand.
Three teams—McKinney North, Tyler John Tyler and Poteet—are undefeated while three others—Sherman, Texarkana Texas High and Wylie East—do not have a district win.
Though the top four teams appear clear at this point, the next few weeks should offer plenty of excitement, as the only head-to-head meeting between the upper tier thus far was Tyler John Tyler’s thrilling 39-36 win over West Mesquite on Friday that saw the Lions intercept a pass in the end zone in the final minute to preserve the victory.
Tyler John Tyler is 3-0 along with McKinney North, who continued to roll along with a 69-7 rout of Wylie East.
Poteet, which already had its bye, is right there in the mix as it improved to 2-0 in district with a 55-10 rout of Texarkana Texas High on Thursday.
The Wranglers are smack in the middle of the standings at 1-1 but are still in good shape as they prepare for another big challenge at 7 p.m. Friday against McKinney North at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Poteet will take aim at its fourth win in a row when it travels to face Wylie East on Friday, while either Sherman or Texarkana Texas High will earn its first district win when they meet Friday in Texarkana.
