Richard Fowler, Special Contributor

The battle for the district championship will come down to the final weeks as three teams are still without a loss in 7-5A Division 1.

McKinney North is the lone team at 4-0 after pulling away from West Mesquite in a 56-34 victory on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

Poteet (3-0) went on the road to take down Wylie East in a 51-10 rout, while Tyler John Tyler (3-0) enjoyed its bye last week.

All three of those teams will meet in the coming weeks, starting with Thursday’s game between the Bulldogs and Lions at McKinney ISD Stadium.

The Pirates have a tough closing stretch. Starting with Friday’s rivalry game against West Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, they also go on the road to take on Tyler John Tyler on Nov. 1 and then host McKinney North on Nov. 8 at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

The fourth spot is also up for grabs with West Mesquite (1-2) holding a half-game lead over Texarkana Texas High (1-3), who earned its first district win with a 27-14 victory over Sherman last week.

That race could also go down the final day of the regular season when West Mesquite must travel to Texarkana.

After the Wranglers’ rivalry game this week, they also have a winnable contest against Sherman (0-3) on Nov. 1.

Texas High has a bye this week before taking on Wylie East (0-4) in Week 10.

