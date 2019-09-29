Records often do not tell the entire story, especially during the first month of football season.
Each team plays a different level of schedule difficulty, so simply looking at wins and losses is not a good way to forecast the district race.
The perfect example of this played out in the opening week of the 7-5A Division I slate.
Three teams entered district play with losing records, including two who were still searching for their first wins.
West Mesquite might have been 0-4 but three of those losses came at the hands of teams ranked in the top 10 in the Class 5A Division I state poll in Denton Ryan, Hutto and Lancaster.
It was a similar story for Tyler John Tyler, whose four setbacks had all come against Class 6A programs, including reigning state champion Longview and perennial power Euless Trinity.
The Wranglers and Lions each took their lumps and learned from their experiences and as a result, they are each 1-0 in 7-5A Division I.
West Mesquite dominated in the second half to claim a 37-14 win over Wylie East, while John Tyler, after allowing 35.5 points per game, put the clamps on Texarkana Texas High in a 16-0 win.
Joining that pair atop the standings is McKinney North, who avenged last year’s loss to Sherman with a 49-28 victory.
Poteet is hoping the trend of teams with losing records bouncing back continues when it opens district Friday on the road at Sherman.
McKinney North looks to stay hot against Texarkana Texas High and Wylie East hosts Tyler John Tyler.
West Mesquite has a week off to prepare for the second half of the season.
