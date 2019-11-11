POTEET FOOTBALL TRISTAN GOLIGHTLY

Poteet and West Mesquite each came up short on Friday but the Pirates will be moving on to the playoffs, while the Wranglers had their season come to an end.

Though it did not control its own destiny, West Mesquite entered Friday with a chance to make the playoffs.

But any such scenario would be rendered moot if the Wranglers were unable to defeat Texarkana Texas High.

The Tigers had their own postseason hopes and they seized their chance, opening a huge first-half lead and cruising to a 41-14 victory in Texarkana.

As it turns out, West Mesquite (2-8, 2-4) would not have made the playoffs even with a win as Sherman (3-3) was able to rally past Tyler John Tyler (3-3) to create a three-way tie for third place along with Texas High (3-3).

It came down to point differential, giving the Lions the nod, but Sherman needed to win by at least 11 points and thought they led by that exact number in the fourth quarter, Tyler John Tyler was able to score and narrow the gap, thus giving Texas High the final spot.

Over in 8-5A Division I, Lufkin had already secured the district title and the top seed.

College Station, just two years removed from a state championship, entered the night with a possibility of missing the playoffs.

However, they rallied from a 27-8 halftime deficit to pull out a 37-30 victory over Magnolia West. College Station finished in a tie for second place with Magnolia, but took the second seed due to its head-to-head win.

Magnolia West dropped back into a tie for fourth, but also moved on thanks to its earlier victory over Tomball.

Despite losing two of its last three, Poteet (5-5) is the second seed in the playoffs and will take on Magnolia (7-3) in a Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

District champion McKinney North (9-1) will host Magnolia West (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium.

Tyler John Tyler (3-7) goes on the road to take on College Station (7-3) at7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium, while Texarkana Texas High (6-4) will also travel when it squares off with Lufkin (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Abe Martin Stadium.

Week 1 Results

Denton Ryan 52, Poteet 6

Hutto 41, West Mesquite 21

Horn 39, Tyler John Tyler 17

Denison 29, Sherman 13

McKinney North 44, McKinney 42

Mt. Pleasant 41, Wylie East 24

Pflugerville Hendrickson 21, Texarkana Texas High 7

Week 2 Results

Lancaster 64, West Mesquite 20

Waxahachie 53, Poteet 46

North Forney 56, Wylie East 7

McKinney North 68, Justin Northwest 65

Sherman 28, FW Brewer 17

Texarkana Texas High 28, Arkansas High 7

Tyler Lee 34, Tyler John Tyler 7

Week 3 Results

Keller Timber Creek 34, West Mesquite 31

Mansfield Summit 33, Poteet 21

Frisco Wakeland 63, McKinney North 49

Texarkana Texas High 62, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 13

Wylie East 21, Woodrow Wilson 18

Longview 42, Tyler John Tyler 0

Sherman 42, Frisco Liberty 14

Week 4 Results

Poteet 19, Tyler Lee 14

Denton Ryan 63, West Mesquite 7

Wylie East 64, FW North Side 31

Euless Trinity 27, Tyler John Tyler 10

Texarkana Texas High 30, Kilgore 14

Sherman 23, Justin Northwest 6

McKinney North 56, Rockwall-Heath 34

Week 5 Results

West Mesquite 37, Wylie East 14

McKinney North 49, Sherman 28

Tyler John Tyler 16, Texarkana Texas High 0

Poteet, bye

Week 6 Results

Poteet 44, Sherman 21

McKinney North 62, Texarkana Texas High 41

Tyler John Tyler 48, Wylie East 7

West Mesquite, bye

Week 7 Results

Tyler John Tyler 39, West Mesquite 36

McKinney North 69, Wylie East 7

Poteet 55, Texarkana Texas High 10

Sherman, bye

Week 8 Results

Poteet 51, Wylie East 10

McKinney North 56, West Mesquite 34

Texarkana Texas High 27, Sherman 14

Tyler John Tyler, bye

Week 9 Results

West Mesquite 31, Poteet 17

Sherman 42, Wylie East 14

McKinney North 36, Tyler John Tyler 28

Texarkana Texas High, bye

Week 10 Results

Poteet 37, Tyler John Tyler 14

Sherman 56, West Mesquite 27

Texarkana Texas High 40, Wylie East 13

McKinney North, bye

